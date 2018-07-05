Wall Street climbs as trade fears ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Thursday as reports that the United States and the European Union may agree to withdraw auto tariffs fostered optimism on international trade relations among investors.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.74 points, or 0.76 percent, to 24,357.56, the S&P 500 gained 23.51 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,736.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.75 points, or 1.12 percent, to 7,586.43.