Wall Street pares gains as business activity crashes

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Wall Street pared gains slightly on Thursday as business activity plumbed new record lows in April with the novel coronavirus disrupting manufacturing and services industry production.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 180.31 points, or 0.77%, at 23,656.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 25.15 points, or 0.90%, at 2,824.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 75.90 points, or 0.89%, at 8,571.28.