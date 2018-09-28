Wall Street pares gains as Facebook drops on security issue

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains to trade flat on Friday, weighed down by Facebook after the social media company revealed a security issue affecting about 50 million accounts.
At 12:51 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 8.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 26,448.34, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.66 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,913.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.54 points, or 0.03 percent, at 8,039.43.
Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur