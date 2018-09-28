FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 28, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall Street pares gains as Facebook drops on security issue

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains to trade flat on Friday, weighed down by Facebook after the social media company revealed a security issue affecting about 50 million accounts.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 12:51 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 8.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 26,448.34, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.66 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,913.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.54 points, or 0.03 percent, at 8,039.43.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.