Wall Street enters third day of gains as trade fears ease

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday, on track for third day of gains in a row, after last week’s strong U.S. jobs data helped investors brush aside trade concerns.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 24,519.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,768.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.36 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,731.75 at the opening bell.