Wall Street posts biggest one-day gain in 2-1/2 years as trade-war fears ebb

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes jumped to their greatest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years on Monday, led by the tech sector, as trade war fears eased on reports that the United States and China were willing to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 669.4 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.6, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 227.88 points, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54.