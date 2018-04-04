Wall Street rallies after shaking off trade fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes staged a big comeback to close higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus towards earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc early in the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 230.66 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,264.02, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 30.23 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,644.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 100.83 points, or 1.45 percent, to 7,042.11.
Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish