Wall Street rallies after shaking off trade fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes staged a big comeback to close higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus towards earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc early in the session.

Traders react as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 230.66 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,264.02, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 30.23 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,644.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 100.83 points, or 1.45 percent, to 7,042.11.