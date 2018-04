NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rallied on Tuesday on broad-based gains while Netflix and UnitedHealth earnings impressed investors and boosted optimism about the U.S. corporate reporting season.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 213.59 points, or 0.87 percent, to 24,786.63, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 28.54 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,706.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 124.81 points, or 1.74 percent, to 7,281.10.