Wall Street rallies on U.S.-China trade truce

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rallied on Monday following a truce between the United States and China in their trade war, which has clouded the outlook for the stock market for much of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 287.97 points, or 1.13 percent, to 25,826.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 26.05 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,786.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 99.26 points, or 1.35 percent, to 7,429.79.