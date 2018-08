NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Thursday as trade anxieties resurfaced and investors sold risk ahead of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 137.51 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,987.06, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,901.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.32 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,088.36.