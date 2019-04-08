Wall Street rally stalls on Boeing slide, earnings jitters

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower on Monday, following the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak, as Boeing fell and investors braced for what could be the first decline in corporate earnings since 2016.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of Boeing Co slid 4.1%, pulling down Dow industrials and the S&P industrials sector, after the company said it would cut production of its 737 MAX aircraft by nearly 20%.

The sector, which weighed the most on the S&P 500, was also pressured by General Electric Co’s 7.09% fall after J.P.Morgan downgraded the conglomerate’s shares to “underweight”.

The recent run of gains in U.S. stocks has taken the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record closing high hit in September, lifted by the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold off on interest rate hikes in 2019 and on hopes of a trade deal with China.

However, lowered earnings expectations and worries about an economic slowdown are starting to dampen investor enthusiasm.

Major banks are slated to kick off first-quarter earnings season later in the week and analysts expect a 2.3 percent fall in S&P 500 earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

“This is mostly a wait-and-see approach by investors before the next batch of corporate earnings or macro data comes out,” said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investment at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“We’re cautious but constructive on earnings, because of the bar being lowered so much and we have seen a plateau in economic data in the back drop of lower interest rates, which is at least providing for companies to do better than expectations.”

The S&P 500 is trading 16.7 times its next 12-month earnings estimate, up from 14.6 times during the peak of December sell-off but below the 17.3 times at its record high hit in late September.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 121.95 points, or 0.46%, at 26,303.04. The S&P 500 was down 6.56 points, or 0.23%, at 2,886.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.80 points, or 0.16%, at 7,925.89.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. Energy stocks, among a few bright spots, posted a 0.15% rise as oil prices hit a five-month high.

Symantec Corp jumped 6.92% after a report that Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the cyber security firm’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Procter & Gamble Co climbed 1.08% after Wells Fargo raised its rating on the company’s shares to “outperform” from “market perform”.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 18 new lows.