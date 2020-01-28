Wall Street rebounds from China virus fears, Apple soars

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recovering from its biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly four months, led by a climb in shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and other names hit by concerns of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 186.23 points, or 0.65%, to 28,722.03, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 32.59 points, or 1.00%, to 3,276.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 130.37 points, or 1.43%, to 9,269.68.