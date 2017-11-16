FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall Street recovers on strong Wal-Mart, Cisco earnings
November 16, 2017 / 12:36 PM / in 32 minutes

Wall Street recovers on strong Wal-Mart, Cisco earnings

Sruthi Shankar

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes recovered from two days of losses on Thursday after technology stocks got a boost from Cisco results and Wal-Mart soared to a record high.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shares of Wal-Mart (WMT.N) rose 7 percent after the world’s largest retailer reported quarterly sales that beat expectations on hurricane-related purchases and soaring online sales.

Cisco (CSCO.O) shares surged 6.7 percent as strength in security business helped its earnings.

Both the stocks powered the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes.

“One of the most remarkable stories of this year is Wal-Mart and they are again proving that with their results today,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

The S&P 500 recorded its biggest percentage decline in more than 2 months on Wednesday as energy stocks dropped on sliding crude prices and concerns over the passage of a tax revamp after two Republican senators were critical of the proposal weighed.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress is approaching a major test of its ability to overhaul tax code on Thursday, as lawmakers prepared for their first full-scale vote on sweeping tax legislation.

At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 127.36 points, or 0.55 percent, at 23,398.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 11.39 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,576.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 48.38 points, or 0.72 percent, at 6,754.58.

Nine of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, led by gains in consumer staples .SPLRCS and technology stocks .SPLRCT.

Folgers coffee maker J M Smucker (SJM.N) rose about 6 percent, while Viacom (VIAB.O) slipped 8.25 percent after reporting results.

Best Buy (BBY.N) fell 6.61 percent as quarterly same-store sales came in below estimates, hurt by a late launch of iPhone X.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,900 to 774. On the Nasdaq, 1,878 issues rose and 598 fell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

