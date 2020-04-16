Wall Street rises as Amazon and Netflix hit record highs

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) surged to record highs, although trading was choppy as investors worried about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on first-quarter earnings.

Amazon.com and Netflix rose as sweeping stay-at-home orders drove demand for online streaming services and home delivery of goods.

Boeing Co (BA.N) fell 8%, limiting gains in the Dow, as its European rival Airbus (AIR.PA) said it was examining requests to defer deliveries after a collapse in travel demand.

Meanwhile, the shutdown in New York was extended until May 15 even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths fell to their lowest in more than a week, adding to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread.

“We’re not going to see a V-shaped recovery, and I think investors will eventually realize that, so it’s premature to call a bottom in stocks at this stage,” said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,537.68, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.19 points, or 0.58%, to 2,799.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 139.19 points, or 1.66%, to 8,532.36.

(GRAPHIC: S&P 500: coronacrisis vs financial crisis - here)