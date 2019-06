Traders work below a screen showing the Fed rate will remain unchanged on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 approached its record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled potential U.S. interest rate cuts later this year, reassuring investors worried that the U.S.-China trade war could stall economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.59 points, or 0.15%, to 26,504.13, the S&P 500 gained 8.72 points, or 0.30%, to 2,926.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.44 points, or 0.42%, to 7,987.32.