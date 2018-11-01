Wall Street rises as Trump touts progress on China trade talks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Thursday as President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were “moving along nicely,” reviving hopes that the two countries can resolve their trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 265.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 25,380.81, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 28.6 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,740.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 128.16 points, or 1.75 percent, to 7,434.06.