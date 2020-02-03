Wall Street rises at open after steep selloff

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose at the open on Monday, following their worst week in at least four months due to growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 63.62 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 28,319.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.31%, at 3,235.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 39.79 points, or 0.43%, to 9,190.72 at the opening bell.

(The story refiles to fix typo in paragraph one).