Wall Street rises at open as U.S.-China trade talks progress

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech stocks as trade talks between the United States and China gained momentum.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.26 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 25,047.55. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,738.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,420.85 at the opening bell.