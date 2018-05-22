FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Wall Street rises at open as U.S.-China trade talks progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech stocks as trade talks between the United States and China gained momentum.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.26 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 25,047.55. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,738.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,420.85 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
