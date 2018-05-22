Wall Street rises at open as U.S.-China trade talks progress

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech stocks as trade talks between the United States and China gained momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.26 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 25,047.55. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,738.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,420.85 at the opening bell.
