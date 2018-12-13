Business News
Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology shares, as signs of progress between the United States and China on resolving their bitter trade dispute continued to boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 48.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,575.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.63 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,658.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 36.97 points, or 0.52 percent, to 7,135.28 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

