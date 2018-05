NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped on Thursday, and Apple Inc <AAPL.O > inched closer to a $1 trillion stock market value, as tepid inflation data eased worries of faster interest rate hikes this year.

FILE PHOTO: People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.75 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,739.29, the S&P 500 gained 25.25 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,723.04, and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.07 points, or 0.89 percent, to 7,404.98.