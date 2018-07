NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, helped by bank, industrial and energy shares, as investors looked ahead to a strong quarterly earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 320.22 points, or 1.31 percent, to 24,776.7, the S&P 500 gained 24.37 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,784.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.81 points, or 0.88 percent, to 7,756.20.