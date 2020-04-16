Wall Street rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.31 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57%, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.93 points, or 1.02%, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell.