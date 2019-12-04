Wall Street rises on renewed hopes of trade deal

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a ‘phase-one’ trade deal.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Washington and Beijing are getting close to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back, Bloomberg reported, a day after comments from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dampened hopes of a possible near-term agreement.

A record run for the three main indexes, fueled by optimism on trade, came to a halt at the end of last week as political risks heightened between the two countries over Hong Kong.

“China and United States are playing a game of poker,” said Mark Grant, chief global strategist at B. Riley FBR Inc.

“They make these comments on hopes of moving the other side and it’s difficult to figure out what the reality is, but these certainly move the market if they look more promising or less promising everyday.”

The back-and-forth on trade has also made investors wary after the final month of 2018 was the worst December on Wall Street since the Great Depression.

Tariff-exposed semiconductor companies also rose, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX up 1.8%. Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gained 0.7%.

Markets had a knee-jerk reaction to the ADP National Employment Report, which showed U.S. private employers added the fewest jobs in six months in November.

At 10:06 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 210.03 points, or 0.76%, at 27,712.84, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 24.42 points, or 0.79%, at 3,117.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 62.35 points, or 0.73%, at 8,583.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with energy stocks .SPNY gaining the most as oil prices surged 3%. [O/R]

Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) rose 1.5% as Sundar Pichai took over as chief executive officer after Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped aside.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) gained 1.3% after it said recent tests showed Johnson’s Baby Powder was free of asbestos.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O) jumped 8.8%, the most on the S&P 500, after its chief executive officer and finance head resigned.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 4.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 13 new lows.