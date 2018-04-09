Wall Street rises on softer U.S. stance on China trade

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Monday as a softer stance by U.S. policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week’s sell-off, though stocks pared gains in the final minutes of the trading session.

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 46.41 points, or 0.19 percent, to 23,979.17, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.69 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,613.16, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 35.23 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,950.34.