Wall Street rises on upbeat earnings as Fed looms

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for assurances of continued support from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government’s coronavirus support plan.

FILE PHOTO: A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) jumped 12.4% after the chipmaker raised its full-year revenue forecast. Its shares were among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Philadelphia chip index .SOX rose 1.5%.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) climbed 3.9% after the coffee chain said business was “steadily recovering” worldwide and it would return to profitability in the current quarter.

Of the 163 S&P 500 firms that have reported results, 79.1% have surpassed a low bar of quarterly profit expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Recent data pointed to a possible slowdown in business and hiring as several U.S. states reimposed restrictions after a spike in COVID-19 infections, while deaths in the country caused by the disease surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday.

Investors will keep a close watch on how the U.S. central bank addresses these economic risks at the end of a two-day policy meeting. The Fed’s statement is expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), which will be followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

“Market participants expect the Fed to keep policy in the same place, that is a very accommodative place. Powell’s objective is not to make any waves in the press conference,” said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Mellon, a BNY Mellon Investment Management firm in Boston.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration and Democrats in Congress were far apart in their efforts to come together on a coronavirus relief bill, and he suggested he was not in a hurry to strike a deal.

“The longer (the bill) takes, the more likely there will be a lapse in unemployment benefits and it will be an unnecessary source of uncertainty for the market and economy,” Reinhart added.

At 10:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 60.75 points, or 0.23%, at 26,440.03, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 24.28 points, or 0.75%, at 3,242.72. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 111.18 points, or 1.07%, at 10,513.27.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher with technology stocks providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

Boeing Co (BA.N) slipped 3.3% as it slashed production on its widebody programs and reported a bigger-than-expected loss due to the fallout from the pandemic.

General Electric Co (GE.N) saw less cash outflow than estimated in the second quarter, even as the industrial conglomerate reported a wider-than-expected loss. Its shares fell 4.4%.

The chief executives of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) are set to face a congressional hearing on antitrust on Wednesday, marking the first time appearing before lawmakers together.

All four companies are set to report results on Thursday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 10 new lows.