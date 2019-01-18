Wall Street rises over 1 pecent, posts fourth straight week of gains

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helping Wall Street’s major indexes advance for a fourth consecutive week, as increased hopes that the United States and China would resolve their trade dispute lifted shares across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 342.69 points, or 1.41 percent, to 24,712.79, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 35.33 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,671.29, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 72.77 points, or 1.03 percent, to 7,157.23.