Wall Street rises with help from Netflix and China

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc’s (NFLX.O) plans to raise fees for U.S. subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.68 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83.
Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall