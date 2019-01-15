Wall Street rises with help from Netflix and China

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc’s (NFLX.O) plans to raise fees for U.S. subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.68 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83.