Wall Street selloff worsens on Mnuchin move, D.C. drama

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A steep sell-off in U.S. stocks worsened in a pre-holiday shortened session on Monday, as a move by the U.S. Treasury secretary to convene a crisis group and other political developments rattled investors and pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 653.1 points, or 2.91 percent, to 21,792.27, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 65.32 points, or 2.70 percent, to 2,351.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 percent, to 6,192.92.