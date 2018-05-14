Wall Street set for gains as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Monday on signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance on ZTE Corp, pledging to help the Chinese technology company “get back into business, fast”.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump’s comments on Sunday came ahead of trade talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. officials this week as they seek to resolve trade disputes.

The U.S. Commerce Department last month banned American companies from selling to the Chinese tech company (000063.SZ) for violating an agreement.

Trump’s unexpected announcement helped drive big gains in shares of U.S. suppliers to ZTE. Optical components maker Acacia Communications (ACIA.O) jumped 16.1 percent, while Oclaro (OCLR.O) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE.O) rose between 8.75 percent and 5 percent.

Also helping the mood was news that China had resumed its review of chipmaker Qualcomm’s (QCOM.O) proposed $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O). NXP surged 9.6 percent and Qualcomm 2.2 percent.

“Some of the headlines point to signs that Trump might be watering down his tough talks on trade,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 54 points, or 0.22 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.75 points, or 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 13.5 points, or 0.19 percent.

Wall Street’s main indexes posted solid gains last week, helped by a surge in oil prices, easing inflation fears and Apple’s rally that took it close to $1 trillion in market capitalization.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI crossed their 100-day moving averages, a key technical level, for the first time in nearly a month.

“It looks like the markets want to move up, and there seems to be a rosier outlook for geopolitics especially North Korea,” Cardillo said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Washington would agree to lift sanctions on North Korea if the country agrees to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Among decliners, Xerox (XRX.N) fell 4.2 percent after the U.S. photocopier giant scrapped a planned $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T).

Perrigo (PRGO.N) slid 5.1 percent after the drugmaker said it expected to get a complete response letter from U.S. regulators on a generic version of ProAir inhalation aerosol.