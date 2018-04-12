Wall Street opens higher on earnings optimism

(Reuters) - The main U.S. indexes opened more than 0.5 percent higher on Thursday as expectations that lower U.S. taxes would fuel corporate earnings added to a slight easing of nerves over Syria conflict.

Traders react on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 171.64 points, or 0.71 percent, to 24,361.09. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.41 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,656.6. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 44.13 points, or 0.62 percent, to 7,113.16.