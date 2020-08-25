Business News
August 25, 2020 / 10:22 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City, New York, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.67 points, or 0.14%, at 3,435.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.96 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 28,347.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.49 points, or 0.08%, to 11,370.23 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below