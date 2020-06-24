Business News
June 24, 2020 / 10:54 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 163.14 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 25,992.96. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.89 points, or 0.54%, at 3,114.40. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC fell 37.55 points, or 0.37%, at 10,093.82 shortly after market open.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

