Wall Street set for lower open as growth worries resurface

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday as fears of a global slowdown resurfaced after the European Union cut its economic growth forecasts, while a slew of dismal quarterly reports also added to woes.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The European Commission said euro zone growth will slow to 1.3 percent this year from 1.9 percent in 2018, because of an expected slowdown in the largest countries of the bloc, partly due to global trade tensions.

“This is clearly raising concerns about global growth slowdown that we’ve been worrying about over the last several months and Europe is in the forefront of that,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

World stocks have been roiled by a trade war between the world’s two largest economies since early 2018, but optimism that a potential trade deal could be reached before a March 2 deadline, when additional tariffs go into effect, has helped recent gains in the markets.

The next round of trade discussions will take place in Beijing in the coming week.

The stellar run in stocks has pushed the S&P 500 up about 9 percent this year, but on Wednesday the benchmark index’s five-day rally snapped, hurt in part by downbeat revenue forecasts from videogame makers.

“There is still overhang from the U.S.-China trade talks and how that all plays out. If that just disappears overnight then we could push the markets to new highs,” Clark said.

At 8:39 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.6 percent. Dow e-minis were down 0.53 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.67 percent.

Tapestry Inc plunged 11 percent before the bell after the handbag maker blamed falling tourist spending and a slowing global economy for a cut in its forecast for full-year adjusted profit.

BB&T Corp rose 5.2 percent on buying SunTrust Banks Inc for $28.24 billion in an all-stock deal, creating the sixth largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. SunTrust shares jumped 10.8 percent.

Twitter Inc dropped 7.3 percent after the company forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates and reported a drop in users for the fourth quarter.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc tumbled 12.3 percent after forecasting a surprise loss for the current quarter, while larger rival Fortinet Inc rose 1.2 percent after posting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Overall, fourth-quarter earnings have been largely upbeat. Of the 282 S&P 500 companies that have reported, about 70 percent have topped earnings estimates.