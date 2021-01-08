Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

Wall St. sets new highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 31069.58. The S&P 500 rose 11.3 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 3815.05, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 92.7 points, or 0.71%, to 13160.215 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up