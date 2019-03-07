Wall Street dips at open after ECB decision

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday led by financial stocks as investors digested the European Central Bank’s move to push out its first post-crisis rate hike until at least 2020 and a new round of cheap loans to boost the euro zone economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.01 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,645.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,766.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,483.79 at the opening bell.