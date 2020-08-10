Wall Street opens slightly higher after Trump's virus relief orders

FILE PHOTO: The 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.73 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,488.21. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.14%, at 3,356.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.74 points, or 0.21%, to 11,033.73 at the opening bell.