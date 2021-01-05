Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.64 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 30,204.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.63 points, or 0.07%, at 3,698.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.80 points, or 0.26%, to 12,665.65 at the opening bell.