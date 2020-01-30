Wall St. opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in China’s economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.29 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 28,640.16. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.95 points, or 0.52%, at 3,256.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.02 points, or 0.69%, to 9,211.15 at the opening bell.