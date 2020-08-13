S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters

FILE PHOTO: A man walks a dog in the shade away from the midday sun past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,922.51 and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22%, at 3,372.95.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.62 points, or 0.13%, to 11,026.86 at the opening bell.