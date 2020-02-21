Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower as coronavirus spreads

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks for a second day, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 73.45 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 29,146.53. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.73 points, or 0.38%, at 3,360.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 42.95 points, or 0.44%, to 9,708.01 at the opening bell.