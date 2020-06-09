Business News
Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

FILE PHOTO: Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 27,447.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points, or 0.59%, at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points, or 0.58%, to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.

