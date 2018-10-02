Wall Street opens slightly lower on Italian concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, with bank stocks the biggest drags, pressured by turmoil in European markets following an Italian lawmaker’s anti-euro comments and as relief from a reworked NAFTA deal faded.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.30 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,648.91. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,923.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.83 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,024.48 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru