Wall Street inches up on recovery hopes despite jump in virus cases

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Wednesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.88 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 25,950.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.75 points, or 0.25%, at 3,153.07, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 65.46 points, or 0.63%, to 10,409.35 at the opening bell.