(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were flat at the opening as declines in the shares of a handful of semiconductor producers outweighed gains for retail giants on Cyber Monday.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.55 points, or 0.01 percent, to 23,560.54. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,602.85. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.26 points, or 0 percent, to 6,889.42.