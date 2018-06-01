FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology and bank stocks after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations of an interest rate hike this month.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 126.25 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,542.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.43 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,718.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.55 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,487.66 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
