Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology and bank stocks after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations of an interest rate hike this month.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 126.25 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,542.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.43 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,718.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.55 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,487.66 at the opening bell.