Wall Street opens higher as energy stocks gain

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as shares of energy companies rose on the back of rising oil prices, aiding Wall Street in a shortened trading day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.21 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 24,359.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.56 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,733.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.94 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,593.63 at the opening bell.