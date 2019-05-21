U.S. stocks open higher on Huawei reprieve

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Dow rising more than 100 points, as technology stocks rebounded after Washington temporarily eased trade restrictions imposed last week on China’s Huawei.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.44 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 25,782.34. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.79 points, or 0.49%, at 2,854.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.19 points, or 0.82%, to 7,765.57 at the opening bell.