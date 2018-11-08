Wall Street opens lower after election surge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday following a rally in the previous session that was spurred by relief after the midterm elections, with investor focus shifting to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 40.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,139.59. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,806.38. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,544.17 at the opening bell.