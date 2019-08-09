Wall Street set to open lower after Huawei report adds to trade concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Friday, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain’s economy.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive stocks came under pressure after a report that Washington was delaying a decision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies and China’s telecom equipment maker Huawei again.

Micron Technology (MU.O), Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) fell between 0.7% and 1.7% in premarket trading, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O) slid 0.8%.

In Europe, Italy’s ruling League party Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for early elections; while Britain’s economy shrank for the first time since 2012, raising concerns as the country gears up to leave the EU in October.

“Political uncertainty in the eurozone is adding an additional variable that the market has to juggle around with. That, coupled with the GDP numbers and the trade war, is giving investors an indigestion,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“Until we get some sort of tangible answers to what the (Trump) administration is going to do with China, this is going to be a overhang on the market, creating plenty of sharp swings.”

U.S. stocks roared back on Thursday, recording their best one-day percentage surge in two months and helping the S&P 500 .SPX hold on to slims gains in what has been a turbulent week for the markets dominated by a symbolic drop in China's currency.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 132 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 17.75 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61.5 points, or 0.8%.

Investors looking for safety in turbulent times helped the defensive sectors this week, with consumer staples .SPLRCS, utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR indexes faring better than most other major S&P 500 sectors.

Following a near 12% jump on Thursday, Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) gained 1.9% after chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) confirmed it would buy the antivirus software maker’s enterprise security unit for $10.7 billion in cash.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) slipped 8.7% after reporting a record $5.2 billion loss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets as growth in its core ride-hailing business slowed.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O) shares plunged 36% after the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with its experimental cancer drug bempeg.