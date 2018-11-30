Wall Street opens flat ahead of Trump-Xi trade meeting

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as caution mounted ahead of a high-stakes U.S.-China trade meeting at the G20 Summit, whose outcome would determine if the trade war that has roiled financial markets would abate or worsen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 31.70 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 25,307.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened flat at 2,737.76. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.22 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,279.30 at the opening bell.